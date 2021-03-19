PlayGame (PXG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,765.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. PlayGame has a market cap of $175,570.57 and $18,765.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 134.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00051526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.34 or 0.00632901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00034751 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

