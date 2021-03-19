RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.91 Million

Brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report $110.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.13 million to $121.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $265.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $703.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.10 million to $923.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.93. 4,001,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,970. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

