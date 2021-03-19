$4.00 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report $4.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.81 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $6.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $16.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.98 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Wedbush upped their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,777. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $172,016.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 in the last 90 days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

