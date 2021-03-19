Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post $43.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.87 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $209.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $264.38 million, with estimates ranging from $237.77 million to $290.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,687,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $42.14. 13,255,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,128,471. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 4.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

