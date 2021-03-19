QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00452406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00142470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00678760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

