Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $45.71 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $378.89 million and $32.19 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $45.71 or 0.00077634 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00452406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00142470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00678760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,289,691 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.