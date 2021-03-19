Lambda 24-Hour Volume Tops $115.87 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $126.48 million and approximately $115.87 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 72.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00051292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00631460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024364 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00034822 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,184,442 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

