Solana (SOL) Price Hits $14.24

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $14.24 or 0.00024267 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $65.71 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00051292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00631460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024364 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00034822 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,136,917 coins and its circulating supply is 267,326,384 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

