$390.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report sales of $390.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.10 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $320.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million.

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. 749,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,302. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

