Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post sales of $492.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.40 million and the lowest is $486.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $459.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,957. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

