Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Progenity stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,211. Progenity has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PROG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progenity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

