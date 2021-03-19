Zacks: Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $563.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to announce $563.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.90 million. Range Resources reported sales of $693.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. 11,378,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,342,311. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after buying an additional 4,197,745 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,626,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Range Resources by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

