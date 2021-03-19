Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.93 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $5,235.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.46 or 0.00343959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

