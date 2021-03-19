Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce $169.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.00 million. Kadant posted sales of $159.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $707.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.48 million to $714.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $743.65 million, with estimates ranging from $736.59 million to $750.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAI. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kadant by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KAI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $177.81. The stock had a trading volume of 180,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average is $136.34. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $183.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

