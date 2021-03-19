$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.96 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.30. The stock had a trading volume of 810,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,453. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 181.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 18.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

