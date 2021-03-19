Akash Network (AKT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00008791 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $211.86 million and $2.48 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00451886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00143427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.58 or 0.00655489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 126,661,202 coins and its circulating supply is 41,399,105 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AKTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.