COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, COVA has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $130,526.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00632312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00034726 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

