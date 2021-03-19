Two Harbors Investment Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 75.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,855,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 15,808 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $96,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,624.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

