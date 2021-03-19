PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Dividend of $0.01

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0121 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE PRT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 148,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,634. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

