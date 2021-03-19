Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 64,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,779,784.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,708,612.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $269,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

