Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $7.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.84.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 59.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.44. 3,063,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

