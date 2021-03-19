Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $80.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $607,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,237 shares of company stock worth $19,053,648. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Diodes by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.