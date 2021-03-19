AS Roma Fan Token Price Tops $10.87 on Major Exchanges (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $10.87 or 0.00018585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.65 or 0.00450723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00065400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00143704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00660664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00075934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

