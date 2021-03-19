NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,739,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,147. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get NIKE alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.