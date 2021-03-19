Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Target Price at $126.00

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of U traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. 6,360,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813,837. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $2,876,390,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $4,870,777,000. SC Xii Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $2,138,376,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

