Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NTOIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of NTOIY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.04. 21,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.