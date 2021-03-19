Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Hold

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. 7,465,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,511,482. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $197.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 231,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 220,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.