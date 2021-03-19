Pirl Hits Market Capitalization of $247,047.60 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Pirl has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $247,047.60 and $334.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,348.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.60 or 0.03115056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.82 or 0.00344163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.45 or 0.00919392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.60 or 0.00403786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.00369648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00257577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

