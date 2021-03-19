S Robson Walton Sells 483,836 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10.

On Thursday, February 25th, S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60.

On Wednesday, December 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $54,408,330.90.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,941,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,004. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $372.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.01.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

