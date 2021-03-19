Terry Considine Acquires 100,000 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,711,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $826.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIV. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

