Rahul Gupta Sells 2,300 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $406,238.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.64. 757,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,529. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 79.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
