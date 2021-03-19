Rahul Gupta Sells 2,300 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $406,238.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.64. 757,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,529. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CATM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 79.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

