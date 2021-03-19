Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several brokerages have commented on AYLA. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:AYLA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 3,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $292,573.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,551.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,592 shares of company stock valued at $954,801.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

