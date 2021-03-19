Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,896.67 ($24.78).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

VCT traded down GBX 56 ($0.73) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,056 ($26.86). The company had a trading volume of 278,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,226.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,128.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Also, insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total value of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11). Insiders purchased 3,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,264 over the last 90 days.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

