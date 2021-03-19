The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.95 billion and the lowest is $8.15 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $36.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.26 billion to $37.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.81 billion to $40.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 63,005,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,263,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

