Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Up 31.6% Today

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00012224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $358.76 million and $56.85 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

