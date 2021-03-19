$0.70 EPS Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.87. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.74. 2,245,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

