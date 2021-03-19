$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,685. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

