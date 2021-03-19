$314.86 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce sales of $314.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.20 million and the highest is $328.68 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $288.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of ASTE traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 284,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,403. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $13,713,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $11,314,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,116,000 after purchasing an additional 139,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

