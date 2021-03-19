Arweave Reaches Market Capitalization of $643.91 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.28 or 0.00032841 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $643.91 million and $19.23 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00635509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024442 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00035039 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

