Charles Fabrikant Acquires 14,898 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Director Charles Fabrikant bought 14,898 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $81,194.10.
SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 103,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,458. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $6.18.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.82). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%.
About SEACOR Marine
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.