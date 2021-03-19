Stephane Bancel Sells 19,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.74. 6,825,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,953,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.06.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

