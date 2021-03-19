Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce $155.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.20 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $164.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $642.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $645.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $684.07 million, with estimates ranging from $678.03 million to $690.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In related news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.71.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.