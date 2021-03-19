Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post $0.56 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.66. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of AAN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,822. The company has a market capitalization of $884.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

