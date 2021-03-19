Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.64

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 15218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Investec cut Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

