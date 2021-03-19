$22.34 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report $22.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $30.29 million. Omeros reported sales of $23.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $97.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $105.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 495,817 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $4,732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omeros by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Omeros by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMER traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 693,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,095. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

