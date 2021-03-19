$0.88 EPS Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Masimo posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $220.31. The company had a trading volume of 773,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.27. Masimo has a 52 week low of $144.07 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,822. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $121,292,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after buying an additional 314,843 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after buying an additional 306,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

