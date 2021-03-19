Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in 3M by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,632,000 after purchasing an additional 367,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in 3M by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 400,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,933,000 after purchasing an additional 330,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.41. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $192.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

