VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.03. 4,899,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,087. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

