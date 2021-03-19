$750,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $760,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677 over the last three months. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 560,490 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 159,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 103,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ADAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 985,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

