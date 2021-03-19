Endor Protocol Trading Up 92.4% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 92.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.98 million and approximately $34.53 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.79 or 0.00389537 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030131 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.29 or 0.04888687 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00067122 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

